Scott's offense focusing on themselves with uncertainty on PSU's side

Scott's offense focusing on themselves with uncertainty on PSU's side

Chad Scott wants WVU to focus on themselves with uncertainty around PSU's defense

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Watch: Mountaineer Mantrip Penn State Pregame

Watch: Mountaineer Mantrip Penn State Pregame

Watch WVU's Mountaineer Mantrip

 • Wesley Shoemaker
DL Eddie Vesterinen believes the battle will be decided upfront

DL Eddie Vesterinen believes the battle will be decided upfront

Eddie Vesterinen understands the challenge that lies ahead going against Penn State.

 • Keenan Cummings
West Virginia adjusting to use of sideline tablets

West Virginia adjusting to use of sideline tablets

West Virginia, along with the other Big 12 Conference teams, will have access to Microsoft Tablets on the sidelines.

 • Keenan Cummings
West Virginia readies for Penn State opener

West Virginia readies for Penn State opener

The off-season is at its end and WVU won’t be easing into the 2024 campaign with No. 8 Penn State coming to town.

 • Keenan Cummings

Published Sep 1, 2024
Podcast: Rapid Reactions to WVU's loss to Penn State
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker give their rapid reactions to WVU's loss to Penn State to open the 2024 season.

Listen Here on Apple Podcasts

Listen Here on Spotify

Listen Here on Amazon

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

