in other news
Scott's offense focusing on themselves with uncertainty on PSU's side
Chad Scott wants WVU to focus on themselves with uncertainty around PSU's defense
DL Eddie Vesterinen believes the battle will be decided upfront
Eddie Vesterinen understands the challenge that lies ahead going against Penn State.
West Virginia adjusting to use of sideline tablets
West Virginia, along with the other Big 12 Conference teams, will have access to Microsoft Tablets on the sidelines.
West Virginia readies for Penn State opener
The off-season is at its end and WVU won’t be easing into the 2024 campaign with No. 8 Penn State coming to town.
Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker give their rapid reactions to WVU's loss to Penn State to open the 2024 season.
