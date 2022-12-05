The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college football and that has been no different at West Virginia. Several players have inserted their names into the portal, which is a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them. Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia football team. For the purpose of this we will focus mainly on scholarship football players.

TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:

IN THE PORTAL TO TRANSFER OUT:

Games: 15 Woods earned all-Big 12 pre-season honors for his play during the 2021 season where he finished with 31 tackles and 2 interceptions. However, was injured in the opening game against Pittsburgh and was only able to play limited snaps across four games. Plans to use a final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Games: 32 O'Laughlin spent five seasons with the West Virginia football program and completely transformed his body into a tight end during that time. He dealt with three separate season-ending injuries that put a dent into his overall production. A solid pass catcher and blocker, O'Laughlin caught 37 passes for 292 yards and a score during his time on the field and will have one season left at his next stop.

Games: 33 Smith was the first recruit for West Virginia under head coach Neal Brown and appeared in every game during his time on campus. Collected 42 catches for 457 yards and 2 touchdowns over his career primarily as a role player for the Mountaineers. Will have two years remaining in his college career.

Games: 3 Bin-Wahad appeared in three games during his brief time at West Virginia seeing only 31 snaps between time at safety and cornerback. Left the team at the end of the season and announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal where he will have four seasons left at his next stop.

Games: 0 Page never appeared in a game for West Virginia after redshirting in his first season. He should draw some interest as an athletic tight end with four years left.

Games: 3 Crowder only served as a backup quarterback during his time at West Virginia appearing in only three games and completing 8-8 passes for 85 yards and a score. Will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Games: 8 McLeod appeared in eight games as a true freshman and was successful with 22 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. In the off-season McLeod was involved in a stabbing incident and never returned to the team. After missing all of fall camp, McLeod entered his name into the transfer portal in September with little to zero chance to return to Morgantown. He would have three years left.

HAS TRANSFERRED ELSEWHERE: