West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Returning Snap Counts: Defense

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

This is at the returning snap counts on defense for the 2024 season at each individual position on the roster. So here is who all played and how much.

Defensive Line
Player Snaps Games

Eddie Vesterinen

518

13

Sean Martin

490

13

TJ Jackson*

394

12

Fatorma Mulbah

241

13

Asani Redwood

137

11

Hammond Russell

111

12

Corey McIntyre

23

4

Harry Hilvert

2

1

Derek Berlitz

2

1
*=Transferred into the program.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Games

Ty French*

779

12

Ben Cutter

464

11

Tyrin Bradley

327

12

Tray Lathan

264

5

Caden Biser

130

7

Taurus Simmons

41

5

Jairo Faverus

40

4

Oryend Fisher

2

1
*=Transferred into the program.
Safeties
Player Snaps Games

Anthony Wilson

787

13

Aubrey Burks

703

12

Kekoura Tarnue*

628

13

Jaheem Joseph*

357

11

Raleigh Collins

59

6

Avery Wilcox

25

3

Josiah Jackson

11

2

Aden Nelson

3

1
*=Transferred into the program.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Games

Garnett Hollis*

697

13

Ayden Garnes*

688

12

Dontez Fagan*

623

13

TJ Crandall*

303

8

Jacolby Spells

131

9

Jordan Jackson

3

1
*=Transferred into the program.

----------

