WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.
Updated 7/19/2024
|Position
|True Freshmen
|Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB (4)
|
Khalil Wilkins
|
Ryder Burton
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
|
Garrett Greene
|
RB (5)
|
Diore Hubbard
Traevon Dunbar
|
|
Jahiem White
|
CJ Donaldson
Jaylen Anderson
|
|
WR (11)
|
DayDay Farmer
Brandon Rehmann
Dom Collins
|
TJ Johnson
|
Rodney Gallagher
Traylon Ray
Jarel Williams
Hudson Clement
|
Jaden Bray
Preston Fox
|
Justin Robinson
|
TE (6)
|
Jack Sammarco
|
Noah Braham
|
Will Dixon
|
Treylan Davis
Gregory Genross
|
Kole Taylor
|
OL (14)
|
Kyle Altuner
Lucas Austin
Justin Terry
|
Johnny Williams
Nick Krahe
Cooper Young
|
Xavier Bausley
Sully Weidman
Landen Livingston
|
Tomas Rimac
|
Wyatt Milum
Brandon Yates
Ja'Quay Hubbard
Nick Malone
|
DE (9)
|
Makai Byerson
Elijah Kinsler
|
Zachariah Keith
Oryend Fisher
|
Asani Redwood
|
Hammond Russell
|
Sean Martin
TJ Jackson
Taurus Simmons
|
DT (5)
|
Nate Gabriel
|
Corey McIntyre
|
Maurice Hamilton
|
|
Edward Vesterinen
Fatorma Mulbah
|
LB/SPUR (11)
|
Obinna Onwuka
Rickey Williams
Curtis Jones
|
Josiah Trotter
|
Ben Cutter
Trey Lathan
|
Reid Carrico
Jairo Faverus
Caden Biser
|
Ty French
Tyrin Bradley
|
S/SPEAR (11)
|
Israel Boyce
Jason Cross
Zae Jennings
Keyshawn Robinson
|
Aden Nelson
Josiah Jackson
|
Raleigh Collins
|
Jaheem Joseph
|
Aubrey Burks
Anthony Wilson
Kekoura Tarnue
|
CB (8)
|
Chris Henry
Keyon Washington
|
Jordan Jackson
|
TJ Crandall
|
Ayden Garnes
Jacolby Spells
|
Garnett Hollis
Dontez Fagan
|
K/LS (3)
|
|
|
|
Oliver Straw
|
Austin Brinkman
Michael Hayes
|
Class Total:
|
22
|
13
|
16
|
15
|
21
|
Grant Total:
|
87/85
