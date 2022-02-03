Hutchinson C.C. pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Kody Cook has coached Cortez Braham all three seasons he’s been at the school which has allowed him to see firsthand his development.

Braham, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, came to Hutchinson as a player that many thought would fill a role as a big-bodied possession receiver. But it didn’t take long for him to showcase that he could be much more.