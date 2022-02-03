Coach Speak: West Virginia WR commit Braham a diamond in the rough
Hutchinson C.C. pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Kody Cook has coached Cortez Braham all three seasons he’s been at the school which has allowed him to see firsthand his development.
Braham, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, came to Hutchinson as a player that many thought would fill a role as a big-bodied possession receiver. But it didn’t take long for him to showcase that he could be much more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news