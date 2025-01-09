Coach's Take: Odih an impressive two-way talent

SoCal Academy head coach Julius Von Hanzlik has seen his skill set firsthand over the last several months and there’s no question that what he can do on the floor will translate seamlessly to the next level.

Santa Clarita (Ca.) Southern California Academy 2025 guard Kelvin Odih is already quite an impressive talent on the basketball court but still has even more room to grow.

“He’s one of the better two-way players in the country at his position,” he said.

Odih, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, is an impressive athlete who can get downhill to the rim and draw fouls. He has the knack for finishing above the rim and is a plus straight-line driver. But that was already well-known about what he brings to the table with in his toolbox.

But the area where he has made the biggest strides is in the shooting department.

“What he’s done to his jump shot in the last two months is unreal,” Von Hanzlik said.

The nation’s No. 77 ranked prospect, Odih has shot around 50-percent from three and the coaching staff has been encouraging him to let the ball fly even when there are defenders in his area.

“It’s strange how fast he’s been able to really develop his shot,” he said.

On the defensive end, Odih is tenacious and that relentless effort has made him on the more renowned options in his recruiting class. That was apparent to Von Hanzlik before he inherited him but seeing it in person has been even more impressive.

“He’s just tough. He’s high level and puts pressure on the ball with his length and athleticism,” he said. “His body wears on you because he’s super physical and all those things maximize what he does on that end.”