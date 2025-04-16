Coach’s Take: Snyder checks the boxes

That’s because at 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, he represents the biggest at the position that Montgomery has had in his 16 years at the school atop the football program.

“He’s a huge corner. He is a weight room guy and does a really good job. He trains extremely hard. He is extremely competitive and detail-oriented,” he said.

Snyder started at cornerback last season for Bixby while filling in at wide receiver but will likely move to either nickel or safety at the college level, which is a natural fit for his skill set. He has the speed to run with slot wide receivers as well as the size to mix it up with tight ends in the box.

“Colleges see his ability to cover at corner and being that big and I think they see that translating,” Montgomery said.

Snyder is a player that Montgomery was aware of coming up through the middle school ranks but it became obvious that he had a chance to make his mark at potentially the division one level of college football as he continued to grow and develop on the field.

That came with time and as Snyder matured so did his skill set.

“He’s got good ball skills when it’s in the air and we see offenses that were run heavy and got him in some situations where he had to fit the run and he fit the run extremely well,” he said. “Extremely smart kid and driven and I think you see that translate on the field.”

Snyder is on the leadership council for the Bixby football team but while he isn’t necessarily a vocal presence, players gravitate toward him because of how he handles his business.

And Montgomery is expecting Snyder to have a big season on both sides of the ball.

“As far as work ethic, we’ve had a lot of success here and it’s built on guys that have tremendous work ethic and are good in the weight room and he fits that mold,” he said.