2027 DB Raheem Floyd talks West Virginia offer

Floyd, 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, already held offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Missouri, Mississippi, Indiana and Illinois, among others but the Mountaineers joined the picture after wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett stopped by the school to evaluate prospects.

West Virginia is one of the latest to jump into the mix with a scholarship offer to East St. Louis (Il.) 2027 defensive back Raheem Floyd .

“He came down to spring practice for a wide receiver of ours and knew of me at corner and was instantly impressed when he saw me play,” he said.

Garrett informed Floyd that cornerbacks coach Rod West was highly impressed with his film and his stature at the position.

Floyd is still learning more about the Mountaineers football program but admittedly followed the school when he was younger with players such as Tavon Austin suiting up for the school.

“Definitely my favorite school growing up,” he said.

All of the programs involved are targeting Floyd as a cornerback after he recorded 76 tackles, 14 pass breakups and 5 interceptions this past season.

Floyd hopes to visit West Virginia in the near future and is working on setting up a date for when that will occur.

He is ultimately hoping to find a place where there is the right combination of atmosphere, the coaching staff and development.

“To get me to the next level,” he said.