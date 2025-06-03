2027 DB Demond Scott adds West Virginia offer

Scott, 6-foot-2, 165-pounds, received the scholarship offer after a conversation with head coach Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Zac Alley.

Rockledge (Fla.) 2027 defensive back Demond Scott visited West Virginia for the first one-day camp of the summer and left with a scholarship offer from the school.

“The visit was amazing. It was a camp and they saw talent,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Scott as a safety and were impressed with the overall skill set that he brought to the table as well as how he tested during the event.

“They offered on the spot,” he said.

Overall, Scott was highly impressed with his time in Morgantown, especially his interactions with the coaching staff and how they treated him while he was on campus.

“How all the coaches come together and show love,” he said.

Scott enjoyed the visit to West Virginia and now the Big 12 Conference program joins a list of schools such as Florida, Miami, Pittsburgh and Marshall.