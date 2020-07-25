Canton McKinley coach Andy Vlajkovich has seen guard Kobe Johnson from both sides of the bench.

First on the opposing one when Johnson was only a freshman and then as his head coach after assuming the role as his head coach the following year. Therefore, he feels qualified to speak to his strengths.

As a freshman Johnson was part of a senior-laden team, but assumed a much larger role as a sophomore when he was one of only two-returning players with experience.