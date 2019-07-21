Potential isn’t an issue when it comes Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. nose guard Quay Mays according to his head coach Benjy Parker.

But the next step is turning that potential into consistent production and that is only going to come with him being on the field and developing this fall.

Mays only played one season of high school football and appeared in only six games during his first year at Northwest bouncing between two different positions.