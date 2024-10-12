College Gameday makes their picks for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

ESPN's College Gameday had their weekly college football preview show on Saturday morning and made their picks for the Iowa State vs. West Virginia game.

Out of the five-person set, only two picked the Mountaineers to win.

Former Mountaineer Pat McAfee and celebrity guest Kaitlin Olson picked West Virginia to win. Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Nick Saban picked Iowa State to win the game.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are 3-2 and 2-0 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are 5-0 and 2-0 in Big 12 play.



