College Gameday makes their picks for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

ESPN's College Gameday had their weekly college football preview show on Saturday morning and made their picks for the Kansas State vs. West Virginia game.
Out of the six-person set, only two picked the Mountaineers to win.
Former Mountaineer Pat McAfee and West Virginia native and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban picked the Mountaineers to win.
Desmond Howard, Scottie Scheffler, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit picked Kansas State to win.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are 3-3 and 2-1 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats are 5-1 and 2-1 in Big 12 play.
