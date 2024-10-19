College Gameday makes their picks for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Advertisement

in other news

West Virginia opens 2024-2025 campaign with exhibition win over Charleston

West Virginia opens 2024-2025 campaign with exhibition win over Charleston

WVU gets exhibition win over University of Charleston (DII) on Friday

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Tracking the West Virginia Mountaineers Football true freshman class

Tracking the West Virginia Mountaineers Football true freshman class

A look at the PFF grades for the West Virginia true freshmen in the Iowa State game.

 • Keenan Cummings
ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

ESPN's Football Power Index provides predictions for the remaining games on WVU's football schedule.

 • Vernon Bailey
KSU's Chris Klieman previews WVU, talks relationship with Neal Brown

KSU's Chris Klieman previews WVU, talks relationship with Neal Brown

What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said about West Virginia

 • Wesley Shoemaker
West Virginia strives for connectivity on the defensive end

West Virginia strives for connectivity on the defensive end

West Virginia wants to be strong on the defensive end of the floor.

 • Keenan Cummings

in other news

West Virginia opens 2024-2025 campaign with exhibition win over Charleston

West Virginia opens 2024-2025 campaign with exhibition win over Charleston

WVU gets exhibition win over University of Charleston (DII) on Friday

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Tracking the West Virginia Mountaineers Football true freshman class

Tracking the West Virginia Mountaineers Football true freshman class

A look at the PFF grades for the West Virginia true freshmen in the Iowa State game.

 • Keenan Cummings
ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

ESPN FPI projections for West Virginia football's remaining games

ESPN's Football Power Index provides predictions for the remaining games on WVU's football schedule.

 • Vernon Bailey
Advertisement
Published Oct 19, 2024
College Gameday makes their picks for Kansas State vs. West Virginia
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

ESPN's College Gameday had their weekly college football preview show on Saturday morning and made their picks for the Kansas State vs. West Virginia game.

Out of the six-person set, only two picked the Mountaineers to win.

Former Mountaineer Pat McAfee and West Virginia native and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban picked the Mountaineers to win.

Desmond Howard, Scottie Scheffler, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit picked Kansas State to win.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are 3-3 and 2-1 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats are 5-1 and 2-1 in Big 12 play.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

West Virginia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement