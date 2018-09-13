West Virginia traveled west, well sort of, for it latest commitment up front as the football program received a verbal pledge from Las Vegas (Nev.) Liberty offensive tackle Brandon Yates.

Yates, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, currently plays high school ball in Sin City but was born and raised in Delaware before making the move out west a few years ago.

The offensive tackle prospect long held an interest in the Mountaineers and that was reciprocated after impressing the coaching staff at the final one-day camp of the summer this past July.

Yates made the trip over with his uncle and had the opportunity to spend extensive time with offensive line coach Joe Wickline as well as get a feel for the campus and the football program.

It all passed the test.