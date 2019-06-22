West Virginia prioritized Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo from early in the process and that persistence paid off with his commitment.

Mayo, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, had narrowed his long list of scholarship offers to West Virginia and Kentucky before ultimately deciding to cast his lot with Neal Brown’s football program. The versatile offensive lineman held offers from Auburn, Nebraska, Tennessee, UCLA, Purdue, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Arizona State and Virginia, among others.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect took official visits to West Virginia June 14, Kentucky April 5 and Purdue June 7 before narrowing his list down to his two finalists.

Both of those schools ultimately made the cut due to his comfort level with each and the family atmosphere the programs provided.