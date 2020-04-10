Dublin (Oh.) Coffman defensive end Hammond Russell has made his decision and that is good news for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

Russell, 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, committed to West Virginia over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Illinois and several others.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect selected the Mountaineers in large part due to his comfort level with the program and how he had connected not only with his lead recruiters but how he could fit in Morgantown.

Defensive line coach Jordan Lesley as well as tight ends coach Travis Trickett served as the main contact points for Russell and developed a strong connection throughout.