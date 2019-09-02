News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 13:03:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Commitment 101: Jalen Bridges

Gcayzujhsh18bjhyvpwq
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia has landed a major prize on the recruiting trail with Scotland (Pa.) Scotland Performance Institute forward Jalen Bridges committed to the Mountaineers.Bridges, 6-foot-7, 205-pounds, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}