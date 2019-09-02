Commitment 101: Jalen Bridges
West Virginia has landed a major prize on the recruiting trail with Scotland (Pa.) Scotland Performance Institute forward Jalen Bridges committed to the Mountaineers.Bridges, 6-foot-7, 205-pounds, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news