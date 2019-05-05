Commitment 101: John Hughes
West Virginia added a key piece with one of the remaining scholarships in the 2019 class when Navarro College offensive lineman John Hughes signed with the Mountaineers.
Hughes, 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, selected the Big 12 Conference program over offers from Florida State, Houston, Arkansas State and Toledo.
A native of Texas, the junior college offensive lineman will have four years to play three once he arrives in Morgantown in a few weeks.
Appearing in 11 games Hughes was a full qualifier from Carrollton, Texas and was a key cog in a productive offensive line for his junior college team. He could fill a role as either a guard or tackle at the next level and addresses an immediate need on the offensive front for the Mountaineers.
