West Virginia added a key piece with one of the remaining scholarships in the 2019 class when Navarro College offensive lineman John Hughes signed with the Mountaineers.

Hughes, 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, selected the Big 12 Conference program over offers from Florida State, Houston, Arkansas State and Toledo.

A native of Texas, the junior college offensive lineman will have four years to play three once he arrives in Morgantown in a few weeks.

Appearing in 11 games Hughes was a full qualifier from Carrollton, Texas and was a key cog in a productive offensive line for his junior college team. He could fill a role as either a guard or tackle at the next level and addresses an immediate need on the offensive front for the Mountaineers.