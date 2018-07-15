Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett cornerback Nicktroy Fortune had become a key target for West Virginia and now the Mountaineers have snared his commitment.

Fortune, 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, committed to West Virginia over fellow finalists Virginia and Georgia Tech giving the Mountaineers at least one valuable piece to the future of secondary.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect visited Morgantown in early June and immediately moved the program to the top of his list after being so impressed with the campus and surrounding areas. During that unofficial stop, Fortune was able to check out student life at West Virginia as well as have an in-depth sit down with the coaching staff over how he could fit into the program.

The Mountaineers are targeting Fortune as a cornerback and believe that he could fill a role on the outside or in the slot as a physical cornerback that has the length needed to play in the Big 12.