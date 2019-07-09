West Virginia needed some help from the junior college ranks on the defensive front and Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays could provide just that.

Mays, 6-foot-2, 290-pounds, committed to the Big 12 Conference program bypassing offers from Iowa State, North Carolina, Central Florida, Houston, South Florida, Toledo and a number of other programs.

The Florida native received his first offer from West Virginia and that proved significant as the Mountaineers also were able to get his first official visit of the process. At the time he was offered by defensive line coach Jordan Lesley, Mays referred to the Mountaineers as a “dream school.”