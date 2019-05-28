West Virginia needed to get more athletic pass rushers and that’s exactly what the coaching staff has done with the commitment of Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. linebacker S.L. McCall.

McCall, 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, selected West Virginia over other offers from Houston, South Florida, Troy, Arkansas State and South Alabama as well as interest from several more power five schools.

The Mountaineers were the first power five program to offer the Florida native and quickly became the focus of his recruitment in the past couple weeks spearheaded by the effort of his lead recruiter inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler. It was Seiler that first extended a scholarship offer to McCall and the two quickly developed a close relationship that led to him unofficially visiting campus.