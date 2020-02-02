The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed another key 2021 commitment with the pledge of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter safety Saint McLeod.

McLeod, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, was a 4A all-state selection in Pennsylvania after an impressive junior season on the football field. His efforts earned him scholarships from a long list of schools including West Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and more.