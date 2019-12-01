West Virginia has landed one of the biggest remaining targets on the board after securing a commitment from Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin.

Martin, 6-foot-5, 255-pounds, is the top rated player in the state of West Virginia according to Rivals.com and gives the Mountaineers a high-quality addition at a position of need.

The versatile defensive lineman selected the Big 12 Conference program over a long list of offers which also included schools such as Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Penn State, Purdue, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Baylor and more.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was one of the top players for West Virginia at his position and the coaching staff made him a priority since arriving in Morgantown in January. The coaches were able to get him on campus multiple times for visits during that span, including most recently for his official visit during the Texas Tech game.