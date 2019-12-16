Brooklyn (N.Y.) ASA College offensive tackle Tairiq Stewart has committed to West Virginia giving the program an experienced option along the offensive line.

Stewart, 6-foot-6, 330-pounds, emerged as a target for the Big 12 Conference program in October when the Mountaineers extended a scholarship offer. Since then the connection between the two has only continued to grow with offensive line coach Matt Moore serving as the lead recruiter.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held offers from Tennessee, Maryland, Boise State and Toledo, among others, but it was West Virginia that surged to the forefront in recent weeks. The Mountaineers hosted the junior college tackle over the weekend and was able to close the deal on his recruitment.