Commitment 101: Victor Wikstrom
West Virginia has kicked off its 2021 recruiting efforts with the commitment of European tight end Victor Wikstrom.
Wikstrom, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, is originally from Sweden but appeared on the Mountaineers radar after an impressive camp performance this past June where he earned an offer from the program. He also held offers from Georgia Tech and Eastern Michigan, earning each in similar fashion with camp stops.
While Wikstrom initially considered being a 2020 prospect, after speaking with his family he was comfortable with delaying things a year to arrive not this coming January but the following one.
