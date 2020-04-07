News More News
Commitment 101: Will Crowder

Crowder gives the West Virginia Mountaineers football program a quarterback commitment in the 2021 class.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has landed its arm in the 2021 class with the commitment of Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder.

Crowder, 6-foot-3, 192-pounds, held an offer from the Mountaineers for quite some time but things really started to heat up between the two after his first visit to campus in mid-January. That was what the signal caller referred to as an “eye-opening,” visit and West Virginia immediately shot up his list.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect would then return for the March 7 junior day event and it was clear that the Big 12 Conference program was right at the top for his services in large part due to his connection with the coaching staff and his fit in the offensive scheme. Things only continued from there.

