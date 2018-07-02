West Virginia had been at the top for Savannah (Ga.) Memorial Day School wide receiver Winston Wright for quite some time so he decided to end the suspense by committing to the program.

Wright, 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from North Carolina, Duke, Kansas State, Boston College, Illinois, Wake Forest and a number of others.

West Virginia initially became a school that was high on his list after offering in the spring and only continued to build momentum in the months that followed as he got close with position coach Tyron Carrier.