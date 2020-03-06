News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 18:36:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Commitment 101: Wyatt Milum

Milum has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has kept one of its best home with Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley Rivals250 offensive tackle Wyatt Milum committing to the Mountaineers football program.

Milum, 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, made the home-state Mountaineers his choice after a series of visits to college programs over the last two years of the process.

That has included close to ten stops in Morgantown with six of those coming since last June, the most recent being the junior day over the weekend. The Rivals.com four-star prospect has visited for three of the six junior days at West Virginia since December showcasing his overall interest in the program.

{{ article.author_name }}