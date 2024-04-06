Haverford (Pa.) Haverford School 2025 offensive lineman Thomas Barr recognized the commitment that the West Virginia coaching staff displayed to him throughout the process.

The center prospect announced his commitment to the Mountaineers football program after a telephone conversation with offensive line coach Matt Moore, offensive coordinator Chad Scott and head coach Neal Brown. It was a decision rooted in trust.

Barr missed his entire junior season after fracturing his fibula which required surgery. But even with that roadblock, the Mountaineers never let up in their pursuit. In fact, the coaches turned up their pursuit while others took a step back.

“They were very understanding and showed nothing but love for me,” he said.

That stood out to Barr for all the right reasons so with the end of his junior year approaching and his final year of high school football on the horizon he made the decision to end his recruitment.

“West Virginia has shown incredible commitment to me even through an injury. Anytime I go down I feel like I’m at home. It is such an incredible environment,” he said.

Barr developed a strong connection with both Scott and his position coach Moore. Scott was in constant contact and always was checking up on how he was doing.

“The coaching staff and I talk all the time,” he said.

Barr is excited about the future and now looking forward to his future in Morgantown.

“The coaches were all very excited that I committed and so am I,” he said.