Down leading scorer Taz Sherman on the road at Texas, West Virginia needed somebody to step up.

Insert redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Bridges. The Fairmont native was expected to be the third scoring option for the Mountaineers this season but has struggled to get his shots to go down for stretches this season.

While he has been a valuable weapon everywhere else on the floor, Bridges had only hit double-figures on two occasions this season before the matchup with the Longhorns.