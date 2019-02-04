1—Another assistant is in place and two spots are left on staff. West Virginia is set to fill one more slot on its coaching staff by luring former Kansas State defensive coordinator and energetic recruiter Blake Seiler to Morgantown. Seiler was an assistant at Kansas State handling both linebackers and defensive line before being elevated to coordinator where his units were successful. However, when Bill Snyder elected to retire he was passed over not once but twice by the new coaches and assigned a spot heading up the defensive line. He is expected to coach outside linebackers in Morgantown and the move will get his wife back closer to her roots on the East Coast. But this is a move that is being felt in Manhattan as Seiler is not only a former Kansas State player himself but one of the most dynamic recruiters on the previous Wildcats staff.