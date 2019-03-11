1—Commitments! It was an exciting week on that front as West Virginia picked up not one but two prospects in the 2020 class. First the pledge of Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, one of the first offers after Neal Brown took the job, pulled the trigger giving the Mountaineers a solid foundation to start the group. Smith held offers from Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Duke, Wake Forest and several others and is a natural fit for what the program wants to find at the slot position.

Then the coaching staff was able to get their quarterback.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles signal caller Garrett Greene filled the role for West Virginia after establishing a relationship with the coaches that dated back over a year during their time at Troy. He made the trip to Morgantown during the March 2 weekend and that was enough to make up his mind and seal the deal on a commitment to the coaches in large part because of that already established trust built during their time at Troy.