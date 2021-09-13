Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—We didn’t learn much from Saturday. It would be an outright lie to say that I expected to learn a significant amount of information about this West Virginia team from a contest against a bad FCS program. So maybe I didn’t necessarily learn this once the game was over, but it certainly confirmed those beliefs that I had coming into the contest. For the most part the Mountaineers dominated this football game as you would expect on both sides of the football.

On offense, West Virginia rolled up 66 points, the most since the Baylor game in 2012, and 542 yards despite playing the second, third and even fourth teams throughout the contest. The defense had their first shutout since 2015 against Kansas while holding the Sharks to 95 total offensive yards. That is the lowest total that the Mountaineers have permitted since the turn of the century since allowing only 90 against Rutgers in 2002. On special teams, the Mountaineers opened a game with a kickoff return for a touchdown, blocked a field goal and looked good in practically every part of the third phase. Needless to say, when looking at the box score it was a dominant effort.

But again, that’s exactly what you expected West Virginia to do in this game and it didn’t really change much heading into a significant matchup this coming weekend against Virginia Tech.