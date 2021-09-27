Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia battles. In the end a loss is a loss. There is no consolation prizes in college football you either win or lose each game that you play. And West Virginia fell on the wrong side of the 16-13 loss to No. 4 Oklahoma. But there are some positives that can be taken away even in defeat, and this is a rare example where that certainly could be the case.

The Sooners have been the class of the Big 12 in recent history and have been particularly tough to beat at home, but the Mountaineers had multiple opportunities to score the first win over a top five team on the road in program history. Obviously, that didn’t happen, and mistakes loomed large in key situations but that doesn’t erase the overall effort this team put forward.

Oklahoma was an overwhelming favorite in this one and the Mountaineers never trailed until the final play of the game. West Virginia held the Sooners to 16 points and 313 yards of total offense with the defense putting together one of the most impressive performances in recent history. Oklahoma managed a total of two explosive plays in the entire game and mustered only 2 yards per carry. In fact, the Sooners had zero runs over 10+ yards and only two passes over 15+ yards in the game.