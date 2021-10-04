Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia can’t get out of its own way. This is a 2-3 football team that could easily be 5-0, if not some other better record, had they just been able to get out of their own way. That sounds harsh, but sometimes the truth hurts. The Mountaineers have lost three games by a combined 12 points and each contest has been decided on the final series of the game. That’s some heartbreaking bad luck if you want to look at it on one hand, but if you prescribe to the theory that a man, or team in this instance, makes its own luck then the Mountaineers aren’t doing a very good job.

West Virginia came out against Texas Tech and completely laid an egg in the first half with an abysmal effort that has only been rivaled by the last time that the Red Raiders came to Morgantown in 2019. That win was fittingly the last time that Texas Tech had won a road game before Saturday meaning their last two wins on the road have been over the Mountaineers.

West Virginia rallied to tie the game on two separate occasions, but simply couldn’t get it done in the end in large part because mistakes, miscues, and that lack of focus to open the game. When a team isn’t ready to play that falls on the shoulders of the coaching staff and to his credit head coach Neal Brown didn’t shy away from that. Being shutout is inexcusable at home in the first half against a Texas Tech team that was playing without its starting quarterback and best offensive player, among others.