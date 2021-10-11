Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Biggest bye week of Brown’s tenure. West Virginia talked a good game all week prior to hitting the road to take on Baylor. The Mountaineers clearly played with a lack of effort and focus in the first half against Texas Tech, and it was a sticking point for the coaching staff all week. Head coach Neal Brown too responsibility but made it clear that he didn’t understand how it could happen given the fact that teams only play 12-games a season in football. To the team’s credit, they did rally in the second half although miscues late cost the Mountaineers a chance to beat the Red Raiders.

The thought was that it was a difficult, but important lesson learned by the football program, and it shouldn’t be an issue moving forward. Turns out, the message wasn’t received.

West Virginia fell to 2-4 on the season getting beat in all phases of the game against a Baylor team that had its own questions despite a record that was inflated due to its lack of competition in the non-conference schedule. The result was more of the same for a team that has struggled to get out of its own way this season with miscues, effort and execution lapses and inexcusable results.

It isn’t the fact that West Virginia lost on the road for the seventh consecutive time since 2019, it’s the way it unfolded. This game truly wasn’t as close as the 45-20 final score would indicate as the Bears controlled the entire game from start to finish. The biggest concern here is the overall effort out of this team and given the fact that this is now two weeks in a row that is even more heightened.