Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—The climb gets a reality check. West Virginia appeared primed for a late season run after reeling off consecutive wins over TCU on the road and then Iowa State at home. But that hit a wall big time against an Oklahoma State team that simply dominated the Mountaineers on their home field.

Outside of the opening 64-yard scoring drive that resulted in a field goal, the Mountaineers had 11 more drives that resulted in 69 total yards and a total of 7 three and outs. West Virginia allowed 8 sacks and only managed 9 first downs before the final drive of the game made the numbers go from all-time bad to at least just as bad as it’s been in recent memory.

It was an absolutely deflating loss against a team that simply big boy’d West Virginia on the defensive side of the ball by winning consistently up front, playing well in coverage and consistently making tackles in the open field when the ball did manage to get out. The Mountaineers averaged a paltry 2.6 yards on 21 first downs and was never able to stay ahead of the sticks. That resulted in the offense going 2-14 on third down with the average distance being over 10 yards per attempt.