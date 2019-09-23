1—Suddenly West Virginia can run the football. One week does not make a trend and two doesn’t either, but you’re starting to see signs of life for the Mountaineers when it comes to rushing the football. West Virginia piled up a total of 192 rushing yards against Kansas after rolling up 173 the week before against North Carolina State. Due to injuries the offense had to use a different collection of offensive linemen in those two games and it has paid off handsomely.

The Mountaineers didn’t have a rush over 10+ yards in their first two games and have had 11 over the past two including six against the Jayhawks. Sophomore Leddie Brown also recorded the longest rush of the season with a 30-yard scamper showcasing his speed to go along with his toughness.

But it wasn’t just the big plays. The Mountaineers leaned on the run in critical situations including an impressive 11-play drive that spanned 5:36 and 51-yards to put the visitors ahead 29-17 late in the fourth quarter. On that drive, 10 of the plays were runs and the offense converted three separate third downs with the run including the punctuation touchdown run by Martell Pettaway.