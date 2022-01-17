Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Brown hands it over. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown took a major and much-needed step in his tenure as the head coach of the Mountaineers. That’s because the one-time offensive coordinator took his hands off the offense and hired somebody specifically to handle that side of the ball.

Brown tabbed Graham Harrell as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and admitted that he is stepping back as a play caller. It was a move that needed to happen for a majority of reasons but perhaps most importantly was that the program couldn’t continue on the same path it was on.

Harrell brings five consecutive top 25 offensive finishes at USC and North Texas and has been successful at every stint of his coaching career. If the Mountaineers wanted to get more prolific on that side of the ball, the hiring of Harrell should definitely cover that.