1—Not there yet. West Virginia was in the game against No. 11 Texas and frankly had opportunities to win the game trailing 21-17 heading into the fourth and final quarter. But the third of four interceptions proved too much to overcome as the Longhorns got all the distance they needed by scoring 21 points off three of those miscues to walk out with a 42-31 road win. The biggest takeaway from the game, outside of those turnovers themselves, is how hard this team played from start to finish. Listen, moral victories get you nothing in college football. I know it, you know it and certainly the coaches know it but the one thing you can take from it is that a young team is growing up before our eyes against a quality opponent.

This West Virginia football team continues to show improvement from week-to-week and that is exactly what you want to see with a team that has so many new people in key spots. This team played hard and physical but it comes down to miscues being the difference between the Mountaineers and a team that will be in the Big 12 race from start to finish this season. You can’t turn the ball over four times, you can’t miss two field goals and you can’t shoot yourself in the foot if you want to win these type of games. It’s a lesson that sometimes takes going through it to learn from it, but when you consider that this team was able to hold one of the top offenses in the nation under wraps for most of the game until the seams busted with mistakes it’s a positive takeaway moving forward with the schedule.