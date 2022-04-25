Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Spring in the books. West Virginia completed spring practice with the annual Gold-Blue game, a 22-21 win by the Gold team. It was a typical spring game but one that gave fans a glimpse of what to expect out of the new offensive scheme.

Graham Harrell's offense was deliberate with trying to push the ball down the field and create explosive plays which is must to the ears of anybody that followed this team a season ago. The Mountaineers took shot play after shot play and was able to catch the defense in some difficult matchups that resulted in some big plays.

That was one of the biggest takeaways as the offense certainly played well in the first half, while the defense settled in over the second half.