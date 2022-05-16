Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia adds another talented transfer. Texas big man Tre Mitchell had became one of the primary targets for West Virginia in the 2022 recruiting class despite the program currently being full with 13 scholarships. Well, now you can eliminate that target description after Mitchell signed his letter of intent with the Mountaineers.

What had become one of the worst kept secrets in recruiting, Mitchell took a visit to Morgantown and committed to the program but didn't announce anything for the better part of two weeks. That changed when the school gave the news that not only had he committed to the program but already signed his letter of intent.

The talented big immediately became linked to the West Virginia basketball program when he first entered the portal due to not only the need in the front court but the fact that he is originally from Pittsburgh.