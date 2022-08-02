Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Fall camp is underway. While the media won’t get our first peek of the action until later today, the Mountaineers have officially opened fall camp which means football season is just around the corner. West Virginia enters into a pivotal season under head coach Neal Brown in his fourth year atop the program and there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the next several weeks leading into the season opener against Pittsburgh in primetime.

At the center of that is the quarterback position and while the expectation is that Georgia transfer JT Daniels is going to win the job, there is still at least a competition.

The Mountaineers have welcomed 33 new players to the roster since January with the last of those arriving for the start of fall camp in tight end Will Dixon. The program was incredibly active in the transfer portal adding 10 new players to the roster to address major holes across the roster.

One thing that has aided the program is the use of the OTAs this summer in order to acclimate those newcomers to the program. The purpose of those was to work on alignment and assignment in order to prepare players to hit the ground running once fall camp did open. For example, the coaches covered the day one install three different times during the summer and it showed on the first day as players were prepared. The program utilized two OTAs a week for around 50-minutes during the summer and now the coaching staff can benefit from that work that was done beforehand.