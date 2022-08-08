Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—A big week. There were no media opportunities Sunday, but the Mountaineers did practice in full pads for the first time. That is significant because it is the first time that the coaching staff will have critical evaluation on players in team situations. The start of camp is often focused on skill development, but with the start of full pads and intense team situations things start to get more serious.

The Mountaineers will be able to get a complete picture of where certain players are in comparison to those that are competing with them to start the process of pairing things down. The practice Monday is expected to be the biggest evaluation piece to date leading into the first scrimmage Thursday.

That will be significant for a number of reasons and will provide a glimpse for the coaching staff into how the newcomers on the roster respond to high pressure situations and new surroundings in the stadium. It’s often a lot of trial and error leading up to the first scrimmage but the practices this week are going to give the coaching staff an idea of where they sit in many respects.