Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Still no quarterback announcement. West Virginia is a little less than a week away from the Sept. 1 opener at Pittsburgh and there still has been no formal announcement on which signal caller will be under center for the first snap. To be fair, just because there hasn’t been an announcement doesn’t mean that the decision already hasn’t been made but it is noteworthy in the fact it hasn’t yet.

Head coach Neal Brown essentially admitted as much by saying that they’ve got a really good idea of how it will shake out, they just haven’t done all the work yet to cement that. Or basically, the Mountaineers aren’t quite ready to make what might be known behind closed doors public.