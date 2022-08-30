1—West Virginia names the starting quarterback. It’s a decision that seemed as if it’s been wrapped up for quite some time but the Mountaineers have officially tabbed JT Daniels as the starter at quarterback. The former five-star transfer has long been the leader in the clubhouse and it’s a decision that head coach Neal Brown even admits was apparent two weeks into fall camp.

Still, the Mountaineers held off on making things formal until the week of the game although it was plenty obvious behind the scenes.

When it came down to it, Daniels has been in big games during his time at both USC and Georgia and comes equipped with the arm talent to make the most of his opportunity. Brown said that the decision could be boiled down to decision-making, with Daniels being the most consistent option through the course of fall camp. He has proven to be accurate with the football, particularly on deep balls, while showcasing the understanding and confidence in the scheme to take the offense where it needs to go.

West Virginia allowed the three young quarterbacks on the roster ample reps to try to unseat Daniels, but ultimately it came down to the combination of experience and talent that made the choice.