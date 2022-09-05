1—West Virginia lost, but. The Mountaineers lost a football game in heartbreaking fashion. Stop me if you’ve ever heard that one before. Yes, it’s unquestionably a gut-punch that Neal Brown’s group wasn’t able to close things out on the road against a veteran No. 16 Pittsburgh team. It was the chance for a program expectation shifting win that has eluded Brown over the past few seasons.

But it didn’t happen and instead the Mountaineers fell 38-31 in a game that was well within their grasps until it quite literally wasn’t with a ball (supposedly indisputably) hitting the Acrisure Stadium turf and giving the Panthers back the football to run out the remaining seconds.

Yes, we can debate the decision to not go for it in the fourth quarter (Again, I’ve said from the start I would have) all we want but the end result is a season opening loss to the program’s most bitter rival. That’s a lot to process in itself and emotions are high after a game, but there also were some positives for this football team to pull from moving forward.