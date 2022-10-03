1—West Virginia falls flat. Right when the Mountaineers provided some reason for optimism after dominating a bad Virginia Tech team on the road, that was quickly extinguished on the road at Texas. The Longhorns dominated the football game from start to finish, as the Mountaineers offered little resistance in contest that for all intents and purposes was over by halftime.

West Virginia was exposed up front, as Texas controlled both lines of scrimmages while the defense did little to slow the Longhorns on the offensive side of the ball. Even plays where the defenders were in position, it resulted in positive plays for the Longhorns including a tipped ball touchdown. It was two teams needing to find a way and one of them certainly played that way and it wasn't the Mountaineers.

Yes, Texas is a talented team but the problem here is that West Virginia just didn’t even seem to get off the bus and wasn’t prepared to play this game. It has unfortunately been a reoccurring theme too often during this tenure and is the second time this season that it’s happened in five games.