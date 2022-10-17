1—The Mountaineers bounce back. Falling behind 17-7 to No. 23 Baylor and sitting at 2-3 on the season, the Mountaineers had a lot of excuses to quit fighting. In a season that hasn’t gone their way in a lot of ways, it says a lot what happened next. This West Virginia team not only didn’t quit against the Bears, but the Mountaineers also won the football game 43-40 in an exciting back and forth affair.

It’s the fourth win over a ranked team for head coach Neal Brown but perhaps the biggest of his tenure to date given how difficult things have been for this club to start the year. While the Mountaineers were dominated on the road at Texas, the other two losses have been right down to the wire. But those losses, coupled with some of the mistakes and miscues had left many wondering where this team was at early into what could have been a promising campaign.

The response in this contest answers some of those questions. No, this doesn’t erase what has happened to date and certainly isn’t going to make some of the heat on the coaching staff necessarily disappear but it does instill some confidence moving forward.