1—West Virginia's bowl hopes are over. It was a long shot coming into the weekend but any hope of qualifying for a bowl game for the third consecutive season under head coach Neal Brown have now been extinguished. The Mountaineers were soundly beaten 48-31 at home to fall to 4-7 overall and effectively end the season for all intents and purposes with only one game remaining on the schedule.

The loss was more of the same for the Mountaineers as they competed hard, but simply weren't good enough to go blow for blow with the Wildcats on their own home field. The loss dropped Brown to 21-25 as a head coach in Morgantown over the past four seasons and he has now finished with a losing record in half of those years.

Those are hard totals to swallow anywhere that prides itself on playing good football, but especially at a place like West Virginia where the sport is often a great sense of pride for the people that live within or are from the state.